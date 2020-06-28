Montreal’s best bar in this year’s Best of MTL is playing it safe.

Turbo Haüs will reopen in two weeks with a massive new terrasse

In a statement on Instagram, Sergio Da Silva from Turbo Haüs announced that the bar will be reopening on July 10 on Fridays and Saturdays, as they continue to “keep a close eye” on the COVID-19 situation in Montreal.

Turbo Haüs, which was voted the #1 Best Bar and #3 Best Music Venue in this year’s Best of MTL, has also set up a massive new terrasse outside their venue, where they hope to accommodate patrons and even potentially extend that to live shows.

More details to come. ■

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.