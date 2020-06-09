The whale in the Old Port of Montreal has passed away

It’s just been reported that the humpback whale in Montreal’s Old Port has been spotted floating with its belly up. Fish and Oceans Canada are en route to the Varennes area to retrieve the body of the deceased whale. The whale, which seemed to give the city of Montreal hope during these strange times, was last seen on Saturday. According to a report in la Presse, Marie-Ève Muller of the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals (GREMM) speculates that the whale could have been involved in a collision or died of an illness.

