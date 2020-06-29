The POST Promise includes 5 workplace safety steps for businesses in Canada

Businesses in Canada can now commit to five official steps, in keeping with recommendations by the Public Health Agency of Canada, in order to ensure the safety of their customers and employees in the workplace. The initiative, known as the POST Promise, which stands for People Outside Safely Together, is supported by the Government of Canada in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as businesses begin to reopen. Once a business commits to the POST Promise, they will be sent communication and implementation tools for their employees on safety in the workplace, and can also display the POST Promise logo in their place of businesses so their customers are aware of the commitment.

While committing to the POST Promise is not a certification or approval from the government, its goal is for the “common good,” in order to help staff and clients feel more comfortable in the participating businesses.

The promise can be made online here, with businesses committing “Yes” responses to the following five questions:

Do you, and your employees, promise to maintain physical distance between employees and customers within your place of business? (Keeping a distance of at least 2 meters is the recommended distance) Do you, and your employees, promise to stay home if you feel unwell? Do you, and your employees, promise to practice respiratory etiquette within your place of work? (Examples of respiratory etiquette include; cough or sneeze into the bend of your arm, or wearing a face mask when social distancing is not possible.) Do you, and your employees, promise to clean and disinfect your place of work regularly? Do you, and your employees, promise to wash and sanitize your hands regularly? (Wash hands for 20 seconds)

For more on the POST Promise, please visit their website.

