The Montreal Jazz Festival to present a free digital edition this month

The Montreal Jazz Festival has just announced that there will be a free digital edition of the festival from June 27-30 2020. The line-up includes Pierre Kwenders, Jeremy Dutcher, Charlotte Cardin, the Barr Brothers, Dominique Fils-Aimée, Elisapie, Naya Ali and Djely Tapa.

