The Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) has announced that the museum will be reopening its doors to the public again on Wednesday, June 24, and they will be offering free admission that day. As their message below specifies, you simply need to book your tickets online beforehand, starting on June 20. For the Montreal museum’s new safety measures, please visit the MAC website.

“The MAC will reopen its doors on June 24 and entry will be free throughout the day! You will have to book your ticket online as of June 20. We look forward to seeing you again at the Museum. To register for tickets, click here!”

