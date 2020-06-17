The future of Montreal museums

Four Montreal museums are participating in a discussion about the challenges that museums are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what the future could look like for cultural institutions after the crisis is over. The discussion will include one representative from each museum: John Zeppetelli, director and chief curator at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC); Giovanna Borasi, director of the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA); Suzanne Sauvage, president and CEO of the McCord Museum; and Nathalie Bondil, general director and chief curator at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

The free event will be streaming on Facebook at noon (ET) this Friday, June 19. You can RSVP here.

