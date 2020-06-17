montreal museums mac cca fine arts mccord
The future of Montreal museums

A discussion with four Montreal museums.

Four Montreal museums are participating in a discussion about the challenges that museums are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what the future could look like for cultural institutions after the crisis is over. The discussion will include one representative from each museum: John Zeppetelli, director and chief curator at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC); Giovanna Borasi, director of the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA); Suzanne Sauvage, president and CEO of the McCord Museum; and Nathalie Bondil, general director and chief curator at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

The free event will be streaming on Facebook at noon (ET) this Friday, June 19. You can RSVP here.

🎥 EN DIRECT DE NOTRE PAGE FACEBOOK 🕛 Ce vendredi 19 juin à midi 🔗 Lien dans la bio pour RSVP! ⠀ // ⠀ Comment les musées envisagent-ils leur présent pendant la pandémie et leur futur après la crise? C’est autour de cette grande question que @johnzeppetelli, directeur général et conservateur en chef du MAC recevra: ⠀ 👉 Giovanna Borasi / @boragio, directrice, @canadiancentreforarchitecture ⠀ 👉 Suzanne Sauvage, présidente et chef de la direction, @museemccord ⠀ 👉 Nathalie Bondil, directrice générale et conservatrice en chef, @mbamtl ⠀ à l’occasion d’une conversation franche et conviviale pour discuter des nouveaux défis, des enjeux et des opportunités générés par cette situation inédite. ⠀ Joignez-vous à nous pour en apprendre plus sur ces quatre grandes institutions culturelles montréalaises et les personnes qui les dirigent! ⠀ Ne manquez pas ça! ⠀ // ⠀ #macmontreal #macollection #musée #museum #artcontemporain #contemporaryart

