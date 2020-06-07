TODAY: 2nd Montreal rally against police brutality

A peaceful rally will begin at 10 a.m. this morning.

Six organizations, including Nous somme la ligue des noirs nouvelle génération, have planned a second rally in Montreal this morning, Sunday, June 7, to protest police brutality. This comes a week after the first rally, by different organizers, in memory of George Floyd and other victims of police violence south and north of the border. The rally will start at 10 a.m. Place Émilie-Gamelin, and a march will proceed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From the Busta John Foundation event page: “The Busta John Foundation joins other organizations for a peaceful march against police brutality towards the black community. Join us!”

After a press conference on Friday, Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron was invited to today’s protest, but the invitation was later rescinded following criticism from advocacy groups. According to CBC Montreal, organizers issued a joint statement yesterday inviting Caron to a digital roundtable to discuss systemic racism in the police force.

