Release of Tenet and re-release of Inception have again been delayed

The release date for Tenet, the new film by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, has again been pushed back in North America, due to the state of COVID-19 across the U.S. The official release date for the film has been moved from July 31 to Aug. 12. Inception, which was originally set to be re-released in theatres for its 10-year anniversary on July 17, has been pushed back to July 31.

