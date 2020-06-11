Quebec will conduct a study on race and COVID-19

Earlier today, CBC News reported that Montreal public health officials are not sharing data on the race of COVID-19 patients, but census data reveals that the virus has most adversely affected Black people and other visible minorities in neighbourhoods like Côte-des-Neiges and Montreal North — where a disproportionate number of people are frontline health and essential service workers. This afternoon, Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda was asked about race and COVID-19 and said that the province will conduct a study on the issue. Dr. Arruda speculated that certain demographics in Quebec may be more likely to contract COVID-19 due to genetics or their living situations, and that a study can better determine these relationships. “With a specific study, you can get more information than if you collect data that is only a survey.” ■
