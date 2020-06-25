Quebec will no longer release daily updates on COVID-19 statistics

The Quebec government announced earlier today that it will no longer be providing daily updates on the province’s COVID-19 statistics for cases, deaths and recoveries as of June 26, two days from now. The numbers for Quebec will be released on a weekly basis starting on July 2. Here is today’s update.

Quebec currently has 25,786 active cases of COVID-19. To follow the updated active cases across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

