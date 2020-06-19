Justin Trudeau’s Father’s Day message

“This is always a special time to get together with family and enjoy the warm weather.”

In this morning’s press briefing, which took place outside Biscotti et cie in Chelsea, Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a few words about Father’s Day, which is coming up this Sunday, June 21.

“I want to end today by reminding everyone that Sunday is Father’s Day,” Justin Trudeau said. “This is always a special time to get together with family and enjoy the warm weather, things we’ve been missing over the past few months. All provinces and territories have started loosening some restrictions that probably make it easier to celebrate with Dad this weekend. As you start making plans, please be sure to follow the public health guidelines for your region. This is the best way to keep you, your dad and the whole family safe, and have a great time on Sunday. And to all the dads out there, Happy Father’s Day.”

