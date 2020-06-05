POP Montreal presents three-day virtual music festival Funhouse this weekend

The event will feature live music, DJs, film, art, fashion, panels and more.

UPDATED: Ahead of the announcement of the 2020 line-up for their annual fall event (which is still scheduled to happen from Sept. 23–27), POP Montreal invites music lovers to a three-day music festival called le Funhouse, to be broadcast from a virtual Rialto Theatre (designed by local artist Dominique Pétrin) from June 5–7. There will be concerts as well as fashion, film, art, film and DJ programming as well as panels, workshops and artisans.

Here are more details, including the complete programming:

“Le Funhouse will allow you to enter the various rooms of a virtual Rialto complex to attend concerts: a session with Leif Vollebekk on the main stage of the Rialto Theatre, Lydia Képinski from her virtual studio, TEKE::TEKE’s Japanese-psych inspired post-rock live from the Ursa stage, the new Acadian sensation P’tit Belliveau, a solo concert by Elizabeth Powell from Land of Talk, and Camille Delean’s folk Americana.

“There will also be two nights of clubbing: featuring next-level American producer Suzi Analogue alongside TiKA and Hua Li who will take over Club Quarantine (Toronto’s buzzy queer online club that emerged at the start of social distancing), and a night with Montreal’s top Twitch dance platform Transmission featuring Montreal DJ Gayance, DJ Julio Mendy, Samito and Boogieman, who are launching two new singles.

“Each day, starting at noon, you can wander through the mysterious rooms of le Funhouse and discover Art POP’s multimedia gallery, featuring the works of young artists from UQAM, poetry classes and a drag make-up workshop. Step outside to explore a virtual Puces POP artisanal market. Get lost in the showrooms of Fashion POP’s designers Charline Bataille, Olivia Bretheau and Mort de Joie.

“At Film POP, learn about film poster creation, attend a virtual workshop with film composer Mark Korven (The Witch, The Lighthouse), and take in a live-stream performance by members of Yamantaka // Sonic Titan as they debut an original score alongside a screening of Night of the Living Dead. In the POP Symposium room, peruse beat-making workshops, discussions on virtual performances and black identity in music creation, and an interview with the experimental techno duo Orphx in collaboration with Never Apart.”

POP Montreal le Funhouse program

Weekend-Long Events

Art POP gallery: UQAM group show featuring Montreal-based artists Maria Hoyos et Vahmirè

Art POP gallery: Selected works by Kyle Alden Martens, Rah Eleh et Zinnia Naqvi showcased alongside interviews of the artists (curation and interviews done by HighT Podcast)

Art POP gallery workshop: Spanish Poetry Class with Cuarta Baby

Art POP gallery workshop: VJing workshop with Aya Avalon

Friday June 5 ALL DAY: Fashion POP showroom: selected works by Charline Bataille

ALL DAY: Film POP: Artist Connor Willumsen creates the poster for Film POP 2020, live from his studio!

ALL DAY: Puces POP market: Artisanal products for all of your Zoom happy hour needs (5 à 7 on Zoom)

12:00 – 1:00 pm: Meet the Fashion POP designers: Charline Bataille sur Instagram Live

1:00 – 2:00 pm: Never Apart and POP Symposium host a Q&A with Orphx

3:30 – 4:30 pm: P’tit Belliveau studio concert

3:30 – 4:30 pm: Meet the Puces POP artisans: Patricia Méthot from La Pimbêche on Instagram Live

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Art POP and Céline Bureau live workshop: Vida Beyer’s devotional friend fan drawings

8:00 – 11:00 pm: Transmission livestream: Samito + Boogieman + DJs Gayance + Julio Mendy

Saturday June 6

ALL DAY: Fashion POP showroom: Selected works by Olivia Bretheau

ALL DAY: Puces POP Artisanal products for your spa day at home / “Spa Day Chez Vous”

1:00 – 2:00 pm: Meet the Fashion POP : Olivia Bretheau on Instagram Live

2:00 – 2:45 pm: TEKE::TEKE live from Ursa

3:30 – 4:30 pm: Meet the Puces POP artisans: Carl Cicerons & Veronica Renfigo of Cicerone on Instagram Live

4:30 – 5:30 pm: POP Symposium Panel: Virtual Spaces for Marginalized Performances with Nika Danilova (Zola Jesus), Santiago Tamayo Soler, Brad Allen (Club Quarantine), and moderated by Brent Lin

6:00 – 7:00 pm: Film POP workshop: Mark Korven for a live scoring demonstration

7:00 – 8:00 pm: Art POP and Céline Bureau Live workshop: Drag makeup in Franglais led by Sissy Superstar

8:00 – 8:40 pm: Lydia Képinski studio concert

9:00 – 12:00 am: POP Montréal x Club Quarantine, featuring Suzi Analogue with Tika and Hua Li

Sunday June 7 ALL DAY: Fashion POP showroom: Selected works by: Mort de Joie

ALL DAY: Puces POP market: Artisanal products for those lazy Sundays (…or is it Monday?)

12:30 – 1:30pm: Meet the Fashion POP : Mort de Joie on Instagram Live

1:30 – 2:00 pm: Camille Delean live from Ursa

2:30 – 3:30 pm: POP Symposium panel: Articulating Black Identities in Music with Ari Swan, Laurie Torres and Stella Adjoke, moderated by Julie Richard

Ari Swan, Laurie Torres and Stella Adjokê present a commissioned piece made remotely exploring black identity making through music. In a conversation led by multi-instrumentalist and music educator, Julie Richard, these artists discuss the trials of collaborating remotely as well as techniques and strategies for expressing their differing experiences as Black women and NB folk.



3:30 – 4:30pm: Meet the Puces POP : Marie-Claude Marquis from Merci Bonsoir on Instagram Live

4:30 – 5:00 pm: Elizabeth Powell (Land of Talk) Live from Ursa

5:30 – 7:30pm: POP Symposium workshop: Beatmaking w/ Loop Sessions

7:30 – 9:00 pm: Film POP Screening: Night of the Living Dead with a live score with members from Yamantaka // Sonic Titan

9:00 – 10:00 pm: Leif Vollebekk Live from The Rialto Theatre

The POP Montreal / le Funhouse website will be available for browsing after its inaugural weekend, and will include recordings of all live events.

For more about le Funhouse, visit the POP Montreal website.

See more Montreal music coverage here.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.