Parc Jean-Drapeau beach, pool and Olympic basin opening in July

Though beaches, pools and indoor sports complexes in Montreal and through the rest of Quebec have been given the go-ahead to resume activity on June 22, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) announced this morning that the reopening of Jean-Doré Beach, the Aquatic Complex Pool and the Olympic Basin are works in progress. Due to the logistical requirements of each facility to comply with government-mandated health and safety measures, reopening dates will vary: the Olympic Basin will open in the first week of July, and Jean-Doré Beach and the Aquatic Complex will open between the second and third week of July.

The SPJD is in the midst of hiring lifeguards and maintenance personnel, testing the water quality at each facility and preparing its parking lots.

Among the few details included in the announcement, changing rooms at Jean-Doré Beach and the Jean-Drapeau Aquatic Complex Pool will not be accessible, meaning that swimmers must arrive wearing swimsuits — what this means for washroom facilities is currently unclear. Physical distancing measures will also be implemented within the facilities. At the Aquatic Complex, only the large recreational pool will be open.

To monitor SPJD announcements, visit the Parc Jean-Drapeau website.

