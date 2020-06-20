Montreal street art festival MURAL 2020 is happening

Phase one of the 2020 edition of Montreal’s annual street festival MURAL begins tomorrow, Sunday, June 21 and runs through Aug. 21. Over 50 visual artists and musicians are participating. The MURAL festival launch party is happening from 6–9 p.m. tonight, Saturday, June 20, presented by Montreal streaming party crew Transmission (details here).

Throughout the festival, murals and art installations will go up on and around St-Laurent Boulevard. Artists include Fvckrender (with Jeremy Shantz), Ankhone, Denial, Burnt Toast and Marc-Olivier Lamothe as well as a special project by Dalkhafine.

In July, MURAL 2020 will mount a special image on the side of one of the buildings at the Jewish General Hospital, funded by the Montreal Consular Corps.

Here’s a (translated) message from the festival team:

“Our lives have been transformed in the past few months. We have lost several points of reference, but the fact remains that the creative forces of our society still need to express themselves. The festival season will not take place in 2020, but there will still be a summer. So if we can’t make MURAL a festival as we knew it, let’s make a MURAL Summer like we never would have imagined.”

For more details about the programming for MURAL festival 2020, go to their website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts section.