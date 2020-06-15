george floyd mural montreal

Mural by Christopher Powell and Caroline Thibault. Photo by Christopher Powell

Arts

There’s a powerful new mural honouring George Floyd in Montreal

by CultMTL

This tribute is located in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Montreal artists have created a second mural to honour George Floyd, whose murder by Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked anti-racism protests, re-ignited the Black Lives Matter movement and created calls to defund or reform police forces worldwide.

The first mural was created by Tasia Valliant and Jenna Schwartz in Pointe-Saint-Charles. A photo of this new mural in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve was posted by Christopher Powell, one of the artists, on his Instagram. Powell created the mural with Caroline Thibault.

Montreal mural to honour the late George Floyd, created by Christopher Powell and Caroline Thibault

For more news updates, please visit our News section. ■