There’s a powerful new mural honouring George Floyd in Montreal

This tribute is located in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Mural by Christopher Powell and Caroline Thibault. Photo by Christopher Powell

Montreal artists have created a second mural to honour George Floyd, whose murder by Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked anti-racism protests, re-ignited the Black Lives Matter movement and created calls to defund or reform police forces worldwide.

The first mural was created by Tasia Valliant and Jenna Schwartz in Pointe-Saint-Charles. A photo of this new mural in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve was posted by Christopher Powell, one of the artists, on his Instagram. Powell created the mural with Caroline Thibault.

