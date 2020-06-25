Montreal bars, clubs, casinos, hotels, amusement parks, spas can reopen

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda and his Montreal counterpart Mylène Drouin announced what business owners across the province have been waiting for: effective immediately, bars, clubs, casinos, hotels, amusement parks, water parks and spas in Montreal and across Quebec have been given the green light to reopen. Two-metre distancing, the wearing of masks, hand-washing and other COVID-19 prevention measures are strongly encouraged but not mandated as compulsory and punishable by law by the province. It will be up to the managers of bars, clubs, casinos, hotels, amusement parks, water parks and spas in Montreal and the rest of Quebec to follow the guidelines provided by the CNESST, and to draw their clientele back.

This comes the day after Quebec public health announced that daily COVID-19 numbers will no longer be made available, signalling an increasingly relaxed — some might say reckless — approach to managing the pandemic.

