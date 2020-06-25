The MAC is offering free admission to frontline workers till July 3

The Musée d’art contemporain (MAC) has announced that it will be providing frontline workers free entry to the Montreal museum through July 3. You can book your ticket and time slot online and select “Front line staff” as the ticket option. When you arrive at the museum, you’ll simply have to present a valid employee ID.

The MAC, which reopened yesterday, has implemented new safety measures, such as limiting the number of visitors and frequently cleaning public areas, to ensure that visitors feel safe at the museum. With the regular ticket price set at just $5, it’s a great time to check out either of their two current exhibitions: Points of Light and Painting Nature With a Mirror. For more on their current exhibitions, and to reserve tickets, please visit the museum website.

“On behalf of the MAC team, thank you for supporting Quebec in these difficult times. Free entry will be validated upon presentation of a valid employee card.”

