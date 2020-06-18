Fondation Phi gallery is reopening on July 8

The Fondation Phi contemporary art gallery in Montreal is reopening on July 8 with a new exhibition called Relations: Diaspora and Painting, curated by managing director Cheryl Sim.

From the event page:

“This upcoming group show explores the complex and multiple meanings of diaspora, its condition, and its experiences as expressed through painting.

‘The questions and concepts of diaspora are of deep, personal interest to me as a person of colour born in Canada of mixed Asian heritage,’ says curator and managing director Cheryl Sim. The wide spectrum of productive interpretations and relations that are generated by experiences of diaspora remain unfixed, providing endless engagement with the notions of kinship and identity in a world of advanced globalization and migration.”

For more about Relations: Diaspora and Painting, visit the gallery’s website. For details about Fondation Phi’s COVID-19 prevention measures, go to the event page.