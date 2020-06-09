Joseph Ribkoff Montreal fashion
News

Montreal fashion brand Joseph Ribkoff to make 1.2 million medical gowns

by CultMTL

Deliveries will begin in July.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that Montreal fashion brand Joseph Ribkoff will be making medical gowns for frontline workers as part of a new federal government contract.

“We also signed [a new contract] to make sure our frontline workers can continue to do their job safely,” Justin Trudeau said. “Joseph Ribkoff, a clothing manufacturer based out of Dorval, will be providing us with 1.2 million made-in-Canada medical gowns with deliveries starting in July.”

