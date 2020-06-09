Montreal fashion brand Joseph Ribkoff to make 1.2 million medical gowns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that Montreal fashion brand Joseph Ribkoff will be making medical gowns for frontline workers as part of a new federal government contract.

“We also signed [a new contract] to make sure our frontline workers can continue to do their job safely,” Justin Trudeau said. “Joseph Ribkoff, a clothing manufacturer based out of Dorval, will be providing us with 1.2 million made-in-Canada medical gowns with deliveries starting in July.”

For more about Montreal fashion brand Joseph Ribkoff, please visit their website.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.