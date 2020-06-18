Dollar Cinema is reopening on Monday with Parasite, Trolls World Tour

While other Montreal movie theatres are closed until July 3, anyone itching to see a film on the big screen can go to Dollar Cinema, which is reopening on Monday, June 22.

Exciting news! We're pleased to announce that we will re-open on Mon. June 22, with all safety standards in place. #Movies:

"Trolls: World Tour" & "Parasite" – the winner of the Best Picture of the year. We welcome you back & hope to see you at the movies!@CultMTL @mtlblog #MTL — Dollar Cinema Decarie Sq (@SaveOnMovies) June 18, 2020

This week Quebec public health authorities gave movie theatres the green light to reopen on June 22, two days before the St-Jean-Baptiste holiday. Cineplex, Guzzo and Cinémas du Parc and Beaubien have cited a lack of available first-run films and preparation for the new physical distancing requirements as reasons why they have to delay their reopenings until July 3.

Dollar Cinema, conversely, is a second-run cinema with two screens. As mentioned in the tweet, they’ll be relaunching with Oscar-winner Parasite and the family film Trolls: World Tour. Prices are expected to be the same: $2.50 for admission, $1 for concessions.

