Dollar Cinema is reopening on Monday with Parasite, Trolls World Tour

While other Montreal movie theatres are closed until July 3, anyone itching to see a film on the big screen can go to Dollar Cinema, which is reopening on Monday, June 22.
This week Quebec public health authorities gave movie theatres the green light to reopen on June 22, two days before the St-Jean-Baptiste holiday. Cineplex, Guzzo and Cinémas du Parc and Beaubien have cited a lack of available first-run films and preparation for the new physical distancing requirements as reasons why they have to delay their reopenings until July 3.
Dollar Cinema, conversely, is a second-run cinema with two screens. As mentioned in the tweet, they’ll be relaunching with Oscar-winner Parasite and the family film Trolls: World Tour. Prices are expected to be the same: $2.50 for admission, $1 for concessions.
Dollar Cinema website.
For reviews and coverage of new movies and series, visit the Film & TV section.
For more news updates, please see our News section.