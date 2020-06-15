Montreal becomes one of two hub cities in the Global Partnership of AI

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that Canada helped launch the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) today, which includes the Centre of Expertise in Montreal. Montreal is one of two cities chosen as a world hub for the Partnership on AI, the second being Paris.

“In an increasingly complex and interconnected world we need to think outside the box in order to keep people safe, to grow our economy and to shape our future for the better,” Justin Trudeau said. “Artificial intelligence has the potential to be an incredibly powerful force for good, but it must be used responsibly and ethically. On that front, Canada is continuing to lead the way forward. Today, as one of the 13 founding members, Canada helped launch the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI). As part of this initiative, we have also worked with the Government Of Quebec to set up the Centre of Expertise in Montreal, which will be one of the partnership’s two global hubs. This country is home to some of the world’s most innovative people, not to mention the fact that Canadians have pioneered much of today’s AI tech. It only makes sense to put that expertise to use.”

For more on the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, please visit their website. ■

