Michael Keaton to return as Batman in new DC films

TheWrap has just announced that Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, which is slated for release June 3, 2022. Keaton’s return as Batman could extend to other DC films, like Batgirl.

The last time Michael Keaton played Batman was in Batman Returns, released in 1992, and regarded as one of the best Batman movies. For more details on the announcement, check out the TheWrap.

