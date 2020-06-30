Masks will be mandatory on public transit across Quebec

Masks will soon be mandatory on public transit in Montreal and across Quebec, according to CBC/Radio-Canada. Quebec Premier François Legault and public health director Horacio Arruda are expected to make the official announcement today.

In a press conference yesterday, Arruda hinted that masks or alternate face coverings may soon be required to ride buses and metros in the province, but stressed that covering your face does not replace physical distancing, which is still the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Montreal remains the epicentre of the virus in Quebec, where a second wave, or at the very least a series of small outbreaks, is expected sometime this summer.

It remains to be seen how the mandatory wearing of masks on STM public transit in Montreal will be enforced — whether there will be fines or expulsion from metro stations, for example.

