Justin Trudeau’s message to LGBTQ2 kids

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended his statements during today’s press briefing, which took place at the Big Rig brewery in Ottawa, with a message for LGBTQ2 kids in Canada on what would have been Pride week in several Canadian cities.

“I’d like to end today by recognizing that this is a weekend when many of us would be heading to Pride celebrations,” Justin Trudeau said. “Pride is a chance to celebrate who we are and take stock not only on where we have come as a society, but how far we still have to go. Because there’s still so much more work to be done to ensure greater rights, protections and inclusions for all LGBTQ2 people.

“I know that many of you are disappointed that you can’t get together this year, but I hope you can all still celebrate in your own way. And to the kids out there who are worried about not being accepted for who they are, I want you to know that we are here for you, we support you and we will always stand by you.” ■

To read how the Government of Canada is improving equality for LGBTQ2 kids, and the community in general, please visit the Canadian Heritage Free to be Me portal.

