Justin Trudeau’s message to Italian Canadians for Italian Heritage Month

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement in his daily briefing to celebrate La Fiesta de la República, a day that signifies Italy’s choosing of its new government in 1942 after World War II. Since 2017, June has been declared as Italian Heritage month in Canada, which is home to 1.5-million Italian Canadians.

“I want to end this morning by recognizing that today is La Fiesta de la República, which is the perfect time to wish everyone a happy Italian Heritage Month,” Justin Trudeau said. “For generations, Italian Canadians have made our country a stronger, better place. So it comes as no surprise that during this pandemic, just like always, this community is stepping up to help. Maybe you’ve been taking groceries over to an elderly neighbor. Or maybe you are one of many who helped raise $1 million for the Italian Red Cross. However you are lending a hand, thank you. It just goes to show that we are stronger together.” ■

