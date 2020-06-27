Justin Trudeau on Canadian Multiculturalism Day and systemic racism

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement in celebration of Canadian Multiculturalism Day. While acknowledging that multiculturalism in one of our country’s “greatest strengths,” Trudeau also stated that there’s more work to do in order to fight systemic racism and make Canada more inclusive for everyone.
“We, the Government of Canada, need to work with racialized Canadians and Indigenous peoples in a meaningful way to end [systemic racism]. It does exist. It needs to stop. Racism and discrimination have no place in our society.”
