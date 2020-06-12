Trudeau addresses Filipino community on Philippines Independence Day

“Too many members of this community face discrimination, something that has gotten worse because of this pandemic.”

In this morning’s press briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the Filipino community in Montreal (and across Canada) on the occasion of Philippines Independence Day and Filipino Heritage Month.

“In Montreal, the Filipino community has set up a food program to deliver food to the elderly, who live alone or who are in confinement,” Justin Trudeau said. “Today, on Philippines Independence Day, we are recognizing all of the contributions made by the Filipino community in Canada. As we celebrate Filipino Heritage Month, we can’t ignore the ways in which our country must do better. Too many members of this community face discrimination, something that has gotten worse because of this pandemic. There’s no place in this country for racism against Asian Canadians or anybody else. Now more than ever we need to stand up against discrimination and injustice in all its forms. As Canadians we are always stronger together.”

