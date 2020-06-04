Is Reddit’s new logo in support of Black Lives Matter hypocritical?

Reddit has updated their logo from the traditional orange-red alien head to black, in support of Black Lives Matter. In an App Store update posted two days ago, the updated specifies the following: “Changed our logo to show solidarity with the black members of our communities. Black Lives Matter.”

Are you kidding with this? All you have done is tolerated hate, racism and violence on your fucking platform. You don’t get to put this out after years of providing a platform for violent Nazis and white supremacists. They’re on there right now as you tweet this, you hypocrites! — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 2, 2020 (Reddit has updated their logo to support Black Lives Matter)

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman released a statement June 1 commenting on the recent events in Minneapolis and how it affects their own Reddit community.

“We work for this platform because we care deeply about community and belonging. But community and belonging are not possible without safety from violence, and now is the time to stand in solidarity with the Black members of our communities (locally, at Reddit Inc., on Reddit, and beyond). As Snoos, we do not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear.” —Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit

To read the full statement from Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, click here.

