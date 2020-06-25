How to buy from the Adidas Terry Fox 40th anniversary collection

Adidas has just announced that they’re launching a second collection honouring the journey of Terry Fox in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of his Marathon of Hope. Adidas has re-released the Orion shoes that Terry Fox wore during his run. The collection also includes three T-shirts (two for adults, one for youths). All net proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research. The collection will be limited and released in a raffle draw on July 1. For your chance to purchase any items from the collection, you must register by June 30 using the instructions below:

Download the Adidas app Login or create an account Click ‘Participate Now’ on the Terry Fox collection Select the product and size you’d like to purchase. Scroll left and right for more items. Enter your payment and shipping information

Limited to one product per entry. Repeat steps 3-5 for each additional product you’re interested in purchasing.

A great collection for a great cause, honouring a Canadian hero.

Adidas Terry Fox 40th anniversary collection website

