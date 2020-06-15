Polaris long list

Polaris Music Prize long list feat. Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, the Weeknd

by CultMTL

The long list was revealed today.

The annual Polaris Music Prize got underway today with the announcement of the long list — the 40 Canadian albums (released in 2019-20) in contention for the $50K prize, as selected by a panel of Canadian music-critics. There are a number of Montreal artists on the list, including Marie-Pierre Arthur, Kaytranada, Corridor, Jacques Greene and Leif Vollebekk.

This is the 2020 Polaris Music Prize long list:

Allie X – Cape God

Anachnid – Dreamweaver

Aquakultre – Legacy

Marie-Pierre Arthur – Des feux pour voir

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out of It

Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble

Begonia – Fear

P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1

Caribou – Suddenly

Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01

Chocolat – Jazz engagé

Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe

Corridor – Junior

dvsn – A Muse in Her Feelings

Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus

Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone

Ice Cream – FED UP

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

Flore Laurentienne – Volume 1

Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight to Eternity?

Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz

nêhiyawak – nipiy

OBUXUM – Re-Birth

Owen Pallett – Island

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Joel Plaskett – 44

William Prince – Reliever

Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US

Riit – ataataga

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Leif Vollebekk – New Ways

Wares – Survival

The Weeknd – After Hours

WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Zen Bamboo – GLU

The short list of 10 albums will be announced in July, with the gala to follow in September. ■

Polaris Music Prize website.

