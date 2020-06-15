Polaris Music Prize long list feat. Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, the Weeknd

The annual Polaris Music Prize got underway today with the announcement of the long list — the 40 Canadian albums (released in 2019-20) in contention for the $50K prize, as selected by a panel of Canadian music-critics. There are a number of Montreal artists on the list, including Marie-Pierre Arthur, Kaytranada, Corridor, Jacques Greene and Leif Vollebekk.

This is the 2020 Polaris Music Prize long list:

Allie X – Cape God

Anachnid – Dreamweaver

Aquakultre – Legacy

Marie-Pierre Arthur – Des feux pour voir

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out of It

Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble

Begonia – Fear

P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1

Caribou – Suddenly

Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01

Chocolat – Jazz engagé

Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe

Corridor – Junior

dvsn – A Muse in Her Feelings

Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus

Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone

Ice Cream – FED UP

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

Flore Laurentienne – Volume 1

Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight to Eternity?

Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz

nêhiyawak – nipiy

OBUXUM – Re-Birth

Owen Pallett – Island

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Joel Plaskett – 44

William Prince – Reliever

Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US

Riit – ataataga

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Leif Vollebekk – New Ways

Wares – Survival

The Weeknd – After Hours

WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Zen Bamboo – GLU

The short list of 10 albums will be announced in July, with the gala to follow in September. ■

Polaris Music Prize website.

For more Music coverage, please visit our Music section.