Polaris Music Prize long list feat. Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, the Weeknd

The annual Polaris Music Prize got underway today with the announcement of the long list — the 40 Canadian albums (released in 2019-20) in contention for the $50K prize, as selected by a panel of Canadian music-critics. There are a number of Montreal artists on the list, including Marie-Pierre Arthur, Kaytranada, Corridor, Jacques Greene and Leif Vollebekk.
This is the 2020 Polaris Music Prize long list:
Allie X – Cape God
Anachnid – Dreamweaver
Aquakultre – Legacy
Marie-Pierre Arthur – Des feux pour voir
Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out of It
Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble
Begonia – Fear
P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1
Caribou – Suddenly
Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01
Chocolat – Jazz engagé
Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe
Corridor – Junior
dvsn – A Muse in Her Feelings
Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus
Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone
Ice Cream – FED UP
Junia-T – Studio Monk
Kaytranada – Bubba
Flore Laurentienne – Volume 1
Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight to Eternity?
Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz
nêhiyawak – nipiy
OBUXUM – Re-Birth
Owen Pallett – Island
Pantayo – Pantayo
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Joel Plaskett – 44
William Prince – Reliever
Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US
Riit – ataataga
Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey
U.S. Girls – Heavy Light
Leif Vollebekk – New Ways
Wares – Survival
The Weeknd – After Hours
WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down
Witch Prophet – DNA Activation
Zen Bamboo – GLU
The short list of 10 albums will be announced in July, with the gala to follow in September. ■
Polaris Music Prize website.
For more Music coverage, please visit our Music section.