Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus next week

Hamilton, the acclaimed Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be coming to Disney Plus on July 3. The musical is about Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, and is known for its casting of non-white actors as white historical figures. In an interview with The New York Times, Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on the casting diversity of the production. “Our cast looks like America looks now, and that’s certainly intentional,” he said. “It’s a way of pulling you into the story and allowing you to leave whatever cultural baggage you have about the Founding Fathers at the door.”

While of course nothing can replace a live production, this does allow fans and people who haven’t seen the show yet the opportunity to watch a filmed version (with solid production value) in the comfort of their own homes. Check out the trailer below:

Hamilton is coming to Disney Plus on July 3

