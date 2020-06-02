Foodora relaunches as eco-friendly delivery service Facedrive Foods

Though the company was founded in 2016 and has been operating as a rideshare service, marketplace and food/medecine courier service, Facedrive Foods recently acquired the assets of Foodora Canada to launch an eco-friendly food delivery nationwide. According to a press release from Foodora, the entirely Canadian, Ontario-based company is offering a 60-day trial to restaurants that sign up before June 30, with no sign-up fees and no commission, and giving new clients $15 off their first orders.

Facedrive describes itself as “a community-conscious food delivery platform to connect you to your favourite restaurants, shops and grocery stores in town.”

This comes less than a month after Foodora Canada ceased operations amid a unionization dispute with drivers.

