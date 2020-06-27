The O Canada Collection is now available for streaming.

Disney Plus has released a Canadian content section for Canada Day

Disney Plus has set up the O Canada Collection, a special section within their app where subscribers can quickly select content that is either starring Canadians or filmed in Canada, in celebration of Canada Day next week.

Some of the highlighted movies on Disney Plus with Canadian actors include Aladdin (Mena Massoud), The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Jay Baruchel), Doctor Strange (Rachel McAdams), Toy Story 4 (Keanu Reeves) and Cool Runnings (John Candy). Among the movies filmed in Canada are Togo (2019), Descendants (2015) and X-Men (2000).

For the full list of movies in the O Canada Collection, please visit the Disney Plus website.

In honour of Canada Day explore stories starring talented Canadian actors and showcasing magnificent Canadian landscapes. Stream the O Canada Collection now on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/5f34H9uNLJ — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) June 26, 2020 Disney Plus launched their O Canada Collection ahead of Canada Day

