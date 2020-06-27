Disney Plus has released a Canadian content section for Canada Day

Disney Plus has set up the O Canada Collection, a special section within their app where subscribers can quickly select content that is either starring Canadians or filmed in Canada, in celebration of Canada Day next week.
Some of the highlighted movies on Disney Plus with Canadian actors include Aladdin (Mena Massoud), The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Jay Baruchel), Doctor Strange (Rachel McAdams), Toy Story 4 (Keanu Reeves) and Cool Runnings (John Candy). Among the movies filmed in Canada are Togo (2019), Descendants (2015) and X-Men (2000).
For the full list of movies in the O Canada Collection, please visit the Disney Plus website.
