Cree model Ashley Callingbull is the new face of Nike

Enoch Cree Nation activist, model and former Mrs. America Ashley Callingbull has become the new face of the N7 Nike campaign. The Albertan made the announcement on Instagram yesterday, on National Indigenous Peoples Day. The N7 collection is a line of shoes and sportswear with patterns meant to signify the land’s healing power. The collection is also part of the N7 Fund, which supports organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in Native American and Aboriginal communities.

“My culture is the one thing that keeps me strong, and it helps guide me in the right direction. Happy Indigenous Peoples Day! Excited to share I am featured in the latest Nike N7 campaign, which highlights the inherent beauty of traditional heritage plants, emphasizing the importance of connecting to the land to support intergenerational and cultural wellness.

Together we grow. United we thrive.”

For more on the Nike N7 campaign, visit their website. ■

