CHIMI brings feel good fashion to H&M with new collab

Swedish eyewear brand CHIMI is the latest designer to collaborate on a collection with H&M. The collection will feature a range of eyewear, ready-to-wear and accessories, all in a range of pastels, gray and black.

“We think there’s an extra layer of responsibility when designing accessories that are meant to be worn on the face. It’s the most expressive part of our bodies, and therefore there should be a style and colour to fit every type of personality. We want people to express themselves through sunglasses, not hide behind them.” —Jonas Löhr, Commercial Director at CHIMI

The collaboration will include three different chunky acetate frames, a cool series of bowling shirts and drawstring shorts. On the accesories front, there are bucket hats, slides and a bag. While the feel of the collection may be somewhat retro, silhouettes have updated for a more streetwear feel.

CHIMI x H&M is available online only as of June 4. Happy shopping! Stay safe. ■

For more information on the collaboration, please visit the H&M Canada website.

