Canada Day Montreal
Celebrate Canada Day in Montreal with Patrick Watson, Charlotte Cardin, Hubert Lenoir & more

by CultMTL

A virtual streaming party from the Olympic Stadium!

Canada Day is tomorrow, and while none of the usual live music events or other large gatherings are happening to mark the occasion this year, Montreal has planned a virtual show that will be live-streamed from the middle of the Olympic Stadium. The show starts tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. (ET) and will feature an awesome line-up of local artists including Patrick Watson, Charlotte Cardin, Elisapie, Hubert Lenoir and Martha and Rufus Wainwright.

