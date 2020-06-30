Celebrate Canada Day in Montreal with Patrick Watson, Charlotte Cardin, Hubert Lenoir & more

Canada Day is tomorrow, and while none of the usual live music events or other large gatherings are happening to mark the occasion this year, Montreal has planned a virtual show that will be live-streamed from the middle of the Olympic Stadium. The show starts tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. (ET) and will feature an awesome line-up of local artists including Patrick Watson, Charlotte Cardin, Elisapie, Hubert Lenoir and Martha and Rufus Wainwright.

