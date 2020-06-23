Canada to invest $94M in global aid for women’s health, reproductive rights

“Since we took office, we have put gender equality at the centre of what we do, and that’s what we’re continuing to do now.”

Justin Trudeau spoke yesterday about how Canada is maintaining its commitment to gender equality. At the SheDecides conference, Minister of International Development Karina Gould will be announcing Canada’s investment of $94-million to support health, sexual and reproductive rights of vulnerable women and girls around the world.

“I want to close this morning by talking about what Canada is doing on the global stage,” Justin Trudeau said. “The pandemic has revealed gaps that remain and are hurting too many people around the world. Of course, for many women and girls, inequality in the area of healthcare is nothing new. It’s a reality they see on a daily basis.”

“Again now, women and girls have to fight in order to get basic care and die of diseases that can be prevented. Too often, the right of women to make decisions about their own body is questioned. Since we took office, we have put gender equality at the centre of what we do, and that’s what we’re continuing to do now. This morning, Minister Karina Gould is taking part in the SheDecides conference and will announce that our government intends to invest almost $94-million to support the health, sexual and reproductive rights of the most vulnerable women and girls in the world. That funding will make it possible to offer a range of services, whether it’s helping midwives in Somalia or countering sexual-based violence in Rohingya refugee camps.”

