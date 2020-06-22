Canada to invest $100-million in plant-based food industry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced additional support for the plant-based food industry in Canada. The company Merit Functional Foods will see an investment of almost $100-million in their Winnipeg facility.

“As people around the world start eating more plant-based food products, we have an opportunity to bring together innovation in Canada and Canadian crops, and a chance to create good, well-paying jobs,” Justin Trudeau said. “Today, I can announce that our government is contributing almost $100-million for the new Merit Functional Foods location in Winnipeg. This facility will be a world leader in plant-based proteins and will create good jobs in a fast-growing field. And by using 100 per cent Canadian inputs, we will also support the farmers who produce canola and yellow peas used in Merit’s products. Standing up for hard-working farmers, creating good jobs, setting up Canada for success on the world stage — these are things that our government will always get behind.” ■

Merit Functional Foods website.

