If you’re wondering why “Butts” is trending on Twitter in Canada, it’s because Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary and political aid — and, according to Maclean’s, the 14th most powerful Canadian (circa 2014) — Gerald Butts shared a broadly offensive anti-American map via tweet. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized for sharing the map without “reading it closely.”

The original tweet

Because it was a mistake to post it without reading it more closely, and I’m both sorry and mortified that I did. — Gerald Butts 🇨🇦🖐🧼🤚 (@gmbutts) June 25, 2020 Apology of sorts c/o Gerald Butts

