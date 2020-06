As the European Union begins to reopen their borders, its countries have determined a shortlist of outside countries that they deem to be safe to allow visitors to travel from. Canada has made the list. The United States has not.

Other countries on the European Union safe travel list include Algeria, Australia, China, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

