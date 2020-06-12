Cancelled: Black Trans & Queer Lives Matter protest in Montreal

[UPDATE: This event has just been cancelled. See the explanation from the organizer here.] For the third consecutive Sunday, a Black Lives Matter protest is taking place in downtown Montreal, but this time the focus of the event (organized by Rest2Resist) will be on the Black trans and queer community.

The protest is happening on Sunday, June 14 from roughly 2–11 p.m. in the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles, in front of Montreal police (SPVM) headquarters at de Maisonneuve and St-Urbain. Physical distancing and/or masks are encouraged. The tentative schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. OCCUPY THE HOOD

5–7 p.m. social-distanced VIGIL & PRESENTATIONS

8 p.m. Silent candle-lit social-distanced MARCH

10 p.m. Online QTIBIPOC HEALING SPACE for grief, love & rage

There will be performances by Blxck Cxsper, A.D. Swan as well as presentations by families of victims of police killings and a trans survivor of SPVM police violence.

For more details about the Black Trans & Queer Lives Matter protest in Montreal, and how to volunteer, see the event page.

