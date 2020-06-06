Quebec film TV productions
648 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 226 new cases

by CultMTL

18,412 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus.

Santé Québec announced earlier today that there have been 35 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,970. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 226 to 52,624. Santé Québec confirmed yesterday that 18,412 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. For the latest breakdown of cases across the province, please click here. ■

