18,412 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus.

648 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 226 new cases

Santé Québec announced earlier today that there have been 35 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,970. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 226 to 52,624. Santé Québec confirmed yesterday that 18,412 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. For the latest breakdown of cases across the province, please click here. ■

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit their portal.