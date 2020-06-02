François Legault deaths quebec covid-19

Quebec Premier François Legault

News

52 more deaths reported in Quebec, 51,593 total COVID-19 cases

by CultMTL

At least 16,597 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus.

Santé Québec just announced earlier today that there have been 52 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,713. The total number of COVID-19 cases has increased today by 239 to 51,593. Santé Québec confirmed yesterday that 16,597 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province, please click here. ■

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit their portal.