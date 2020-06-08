$50-million for small and medium-sized Montreal businesses

This morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, federal Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly, her provincial counterpart Pierre Fitzgibbon and Quebec Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau announced that small and medium-sized Montreal businesses will receive $50-million in financial aid. Facilitated by a group called SME Montreal (helping small and medium-sized businesses in Montreal), this COVID-19 relief will be distributed, to businesses in the Montreal area that are not already receiving aid from any level of government. This includes businesses that are not receiving $40,000 loans through the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA). Of the $50-million, $30-million will come from the federal government.

“We have left no stone unturned at the city of Montreal,” Valérie Plante said. “We are proud to have done the work that we have done. This help to entrepreneurs and business owners arrives in the nick of time and I’m convinced that we will continue working together as we do so well in order to find solutions that are efficient to problems that are very concrete.”

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.