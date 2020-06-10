480 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 156 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 52 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 5,081. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 156 to 53,341. Santé Québec also confirmed that 19,841 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. For the latest breakdown of cases across the province, please click here. ■

