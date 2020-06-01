“Culture is the soul of the Quebec people.”

$400-million for Quebec culture projects to be managed by SODEC

Premier Francois Legault just announced a $400-million package for cultural projects, of which $250-million is new funding for music, danse, film, television and other arts. Premier Legault said that now is a great time to submit culture project proposals to the SODEC in Quebec.

“Culture is the soul of the Quebec people. Quebecers love their artists and they miss their artists.”

Santé Québec announced earlier today that there have been 20 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,661. The total number of COVID-19 cases has increased today by 295 to 51,354. Santé Québec confirmed yesterday that 16,597 of the total cases Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province, please click here. ■

