20 Studio Ghibli classics are coming to Netflix Canada tomorrow

Tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, 20 classic films from the legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli are coming to a streaming platform in Canada for the first time, thanks to Netflix Canada.

Here is the complete list of films:

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Tales of Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

The Wind Rises (coming Aug. 1)

Meanwhile Studio Ghibli’s first film in six years (and first all-CGI production) is due to be released on Japanese TV next winter. Directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, Aya and the Witch is apparently not impressing fans so far.

