199 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 117 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 29 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 5,298. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 117 to 54,263. Santé Québec also confirmed that 22,549 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 26,416 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Of the 534,506 total tests done in Quebec, 54,263 have tested positive for COVID-19, at a rate of 10.06%. The latest daily testing statistics released by Santé Québec confirm that on June 15, 6,812 tests were analyzed; of these, 102 tested positive, at a rate of 1.5%. For yesterday’s statistics, please click here.

