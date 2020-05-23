What downtown Montreal will look like this summer

The merchants association of downtown Montreal has shared 3D renderings of new features being installed for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate downtown this summer, facilitating the upcoming “return to work while positioning the neighborhood as a safe and comfortable place to visit.” A 20-person cleaning brigade is being deployed to sanitize the territory and install 1,200 new flower pots and planters between Sherbrooke, St-Antoine and St-Urbain as well as Atwater. The images depict sanitary bike stations along de Maisonneuve Boulevard, as street furniture to help manage line-ups on Ste-Catherine W., which will also feature pedestrian lanes to enable physical distancing — one for people walking east and one going west, with extra space for line-ups.

From the press release:

“The Downtown Business Development Corporation (SDC), which represents almost 5,000 businesses is announcing the implementation over the coming days of adapted amenities that apply cleanliness and mobility measures to downtown Montreal. These initiatives, which have received support from the city of Montreal and the Ville-Marie borough, represent concrete solutions addressing the new COVID-19 reality on commercial arteries.

“The first four sanitized bike stations, both free and accessible to all, will be installed as of June and will remain available until Oct. 4, 2020. They will be located along the bike path on de Maisonneuve Boulevard and each will be able to accommodate 50 bikes. They will also offer charging stations for electric bikes. Supervised between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the stations will also be accessible at night, but without supervision. The stations were designed by Îlot 84, a Montreal-based organization that revitalizes urban spaces.”

Summer bike station by Place Emilie Gamelin in Montreal

