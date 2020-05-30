WATCH: Rich Aucoin’s spot-on anti-gun video, “Reset”

“Reset” is the second single from the forthcoming album United States.

Halifax singer-songwriter Rich Aucoin has released the video for the second single off his forthcoming agit-pop album United States, “Reset.” Whereas the first video was anti-Trump, this one is anti-gun. As mentioned in his tweet below, Aucoin was editing this video during the aftermath of the recent mass shooting in Nova Scotia:

just released my new video. it’s very #antigun it was an emotional one to work on in the wake of canada’s deadliest mass shooting in my community. got all the people yelling #RESET #enoughisenough #neveragain #dontshoot https://t.co/pfL6VCIgf5 pic.twitter.com/64DAEwQWLF — rich aucoin (@richaucoin) May 21, 2020 Rich Aucoin presents “Reset”

Watch the video for “Reset” here:

