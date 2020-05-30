WATCH: Rich Aucoin’s spot-on anti-gun video, “Reset”

Halifax singer-songwriter Rich Aucoin has released the video for the second single off his forthcoming agit-pop album United States, “Reset.” Whereas the first video was anti-Trump, this one is anti-gun. As mentioned in his tweet below, Aucoin was editing this video during the aftermath of the recent mass shooting in Nova Scotia:
Watch the video for “Reset” here:
Read our recent interview with Rich Aucoin here.
